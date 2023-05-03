PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bolt of lightning and a clap of thunder is a possibility across the Portland metro area Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service says, “when thunder roars, go indoors.” That’s a saying those in western Oregon and Washington should keep close at hand through Thursday. The thunderstorm activity will continue to remain elevated as the spring storm activity ramps up this week thanks to warmer temperatures.

Western Oregon and Washington’s thunderstorm potential continues Thursday, May 4, 2023

The distance of lightning is easily determined by counting the seconds between the first flash of lightning to the rumble of thunder heard. Every five seconds counted is equivalent to one mile. So, if 15 seconds is counted between the lightning flash and the sound of thunder, then lightning is nearly three miles away, according to The National Weather Service.

Every five seconds is equal to one mile when measuring the distance of Portland

Warmer air temperature can help change the speed of the sound of thunder, but it comes down to the millisecond. Overall, the speed remains relatively unchanged.

Lightning safety temps for Wednesday and Thursday in western Oregon and Washington

This is an easy, fun, and safe way to interact with the thunderstorm activity possible around Portland this week. This lightning measuring tool should be done indoors or in the safety of a hard-top, metal vehicle.