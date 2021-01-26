Interactive: Track City of Portland snow plows

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A snow plow on Sylvan, January 26 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area — so where are the plows right now?

The City of Portland has provided an interactive to let residents track the movements of the city’s plows as they clear snowy streets.

Track the movements below or click here for the PBOT website.

KOIN 6 News meteorologists say the winter weather will continue through the late afternoon and into the evening hours in the Willamette Valley, with a Winter Weather Advisory in Portland through south to the Willamette Valley in effect until 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The hills will see the most accumulation.

Click here for a full list of weather alerts in the region, and click here for a list of winter weather driving tips from PBOT.

