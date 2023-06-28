PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Early summer blooms are making a splash around the Portland Japanese Garden’s Zig-Zag Bridge as the summer heat builds.

These flowers give a nice pop of color of purple and white against a lush green landscape.

“Their beauty is wonderful and ephemeral. So, we highly recommend that people come by and see them now while they’re still in bloom,” said Will Lerner, a communication specialist at the Portland Japanese Garden.

The warmer summer temperatures help send these iris flowers into bloom, but extreme heat later this week could wilt these flowers faster than expected.

Portland warming temperatures through the start of next week

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 90s by this weekend as near record-breaking heat is possible come the Fourth of July in Portland.