PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a foggy and cloudy start Sunday morning, rain will increase as the day moves along. The next in a series of frontal systems moves in from off the Oregon coast, bringing with it light rain from the coast through the Willamette Valley.

Expect some light snow in the Cascades above 3500 feet. Temperatures will range from the lower 50s along the coast to the lower 40s in the Willamette Valley.

We are keeping our eye on a colder system arriving overnight Sunday and into Christmas Day.

The east wind will also pick up through the Columbia River Gorge later Sunday afternoon and overnight. At the same time, a colder system off the coast will overrun the cold air still locked in place in the Columbia River Gorge. Travel through the Gorge will likely be impacted on Christmas Day, as temperatures will hover near freezing in areas east of Cascade Locks out to near Hood River.

Models suggest light snow and light freezing rain is likely most of Monday in these locations.

If you have travel plans through the Gorge on Christmas Day, be advised that winter driving conditions will be likely. Stay with the KOIN 6 weather team for the latest updates to the holiday forecast.