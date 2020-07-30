Fire danger high as sweltering temps continue

A cool down to mid 80s is expected this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While Portland will certainly be hotter today, mid to upper 90s, we’re not breaking records here. We’ve already had two days at 100+ this month. The really hot places will be around The Dalles, Yakima, Hermiston and Pendleton to name a few.

We have a long list of weather alerts related to heat, and fire danger will be at a max today. Thunderstorms are possible again to the east. The air quality will need to be watched closely in proximity to wildfires.

A cool down to mid 80s is expected this weekend.

Heat Advisory:

HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY… WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 100 degrees expected. WHERE…In Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge. In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge. WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight temperatures tonight and Thursday night is forecast to be in the mid to upper 60s. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=heat%20advisory

Excessive Heat Warning:

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY… * WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103. WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, East Columbia River Gorge, Central Oregon and North Central Oregon. WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. National Weather Service https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pdt&wwa=excessive%20heat%20warning

Fire Weather Watch: