‘It might as well be spring’: Weather warms for a moment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you enjoyed the final day of February, you will enjoy the start to the month of March!

We are looking at another round of upper 50s, spring-like temperatures for the valley on Monday. The morning is going to start with more clouds than what the afternoon will bring. We will call it cloudy just for the early morning hours but the afternoon should bring back that blue sky we all enjoyed on Sunday. It’s possible we are soaring beyond our average high of 54 degrees by the time we get to 1 or 2 p.m. if the sun arrives quickly. Warmer to the south than to the north.

It may be a day that the clouds are around longer over in the Kalama region. There will be southerly wind for most of the day, running around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The futurecast is looking similar to the end of February, where the clouds are projected to hang around for the morning. We know how that turned out. They should hold longer today, but be ready for that sunshine.

Do you happen to have some spare time today? It’ll be a nice day to go take some photos or to just enjoy the weather. This is the week that gets you excited for spring — but then the cold air returns and we hold out for a few more weeks.

Right now, there are some trends to colder air by next weekend and the second week of March. Meaning: don’t get too excited about the spring-like weather but do enjoy it. The futurecast in the afternoon is practically clear, just some clouds passing by. There may be a layer stretching across areas of the coast, but most of the clouds should be broken or dissipated by afternoon.

Notice that there are a few spotty showers trying to fire up there for the Oregon coast on the futurecast. There is a small chance for some drizzle or some minor moisture. I wouldn’t count on it being an issue.

Morning

Afternoon

If you check out the weather pattern graphic below, we are just about sitting near a weak wave that is going to be the cause of some cooler temperatures on Tuesday. When we get to midweek we will be even closer to that core of warm air that is expanding to the southeast. Just a heads up now, plan for something outdoors Wednesday and Thursday. They both look to be like splendid days outside of our Monday afternoon.

I think the overall theme from the weather pattern image, is noticing that there isn’t a massive trough or any real cold winter air around. There is a dip over there near Maine, but nothing significant. There is always time for that curtain of cold air to return, we have had snow the last few years in March.