It was a wet January, but will we match it this February?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It wasn’t much of a winter jacket month for January and more of a rain jacket month with temperatures sitting rather mild, with temps finishing off the month feeling like spring with temperatures in the lower 60s and some actual dry time.

However, will February turn out similar to January? Well if we compare it to 2019, Portland totaled 6.5 inches of snow and 4.10 inches of precipitation. How about the temperature? The average high temperature finished at around 42.9 and bottomed out at 32.2 degrees. You would think that was January, right?

Well, I wouldn’t count on a 2019 February repeat and it’s possible we don’t even see as warm as temperatures as our January from this year. If you’ve been in Portland for some time, you may recall both 1988 and 1989 where we have tallied both of our extreme high temperatures in Portland. In 1988, we hit a high of 71 degrees! Fast forward a year, and we had a day where the high temperature only topped off at 15 degrees! That is something else, but on average, we are usually sitting around 51 degrees for our daily high.

There is one thing that is very similar from January to February: the amount of cloud coverage that we tend to see. On average, we tend to see around 21 cloudy days, with four partly cloudy days, and three clear days. Although we fall short in total days for the month, the average for each is just about the same as January. So you can expect a good chunk of time under the clouds this month. It’s alright, you just have to get up to the mountain and get some of that fresh blue sky for skiing.

What’s usually paired with those clouds: that lovely Pacific Northwest rain. It’s hard not to appreciate it because it brings the color for our winter months. It’s nice to still see green! February usually brings in around 15 days of rain with a few that may just have a drop or two. With that, on average, February usually falls around 3.66 inches of rain. This would be a whopping 4 inches shy of where we wrapped up our January.

If we play the averages, temperatures this month will feel pretty close to where our January actually concluded, but it should be significantly drier. Now let’s see if we can get any snow like last year.