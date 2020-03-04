Itchy nose, watery eyes? Blame it on the weather and trees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This early March is turning out to be pretty nice for those who prefer 60° with a little sunshine. We’ll have a taste of spring again this afternoon but not before damp roads during the early morning hours. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 50’s today under partly cloudy skies.

This is the time of year for allergies and right now you can blame it on trees and a stiff breeze.

“In the Pacific Northwest, seasonal symptoms may begin in February and March, generally due to tree pollen, particularly alder and birch. By May and June, tree pollen is mostly gone, but the same symptoms are then caused by meadow grass pollen,” according to Dr. Reynold M. Karr, clinical professor of medicine in the Divisions of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Rheumatology at the University of Washington.

Dr. Karr adds, “the non-flowering plants tend to be the worst culprits since they rely on the wind, rather than insects, for pollination. Thus, they produce fine-grain pollen in huge quantities, which the wind can spread for long distances”.