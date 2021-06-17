It’s a beautiful day to be out in the neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer is right around the corner and the heat is coming with it. Before we get there, we have a few days that will be testing the heat, but it won’t be oppressive.

Temperatures this morning, when you’re setting off for the day, should be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. With the clear morning sky, it should be a bright start to the day for many. The wind rather light around here today. A bit of a northerly flow coming off the Pacific for those of you out there hugging the ocean. That ocean breeze will pick up in the afternoon, running around 10-20 mph, with lighter wind in the valley.

Sunshine across the board, so a day for a hat and skin protection if you’re spending a lot of time out in the sun today. Temperatures in the valley should warm to the lower 80s today. Highs hovering around the lower 80s, with a few exceptions around the valley above or below that mark. Temperatures warmest around Goldendale and into the Tri-Cities region.

Thursday AM Temps/Wind

Thursday PM Temps/Wind

Have you heard about the dome of heat yet? Excessive heat has been building through the southwest, leaving many locations deep into the triple-digits, while also breaking all-time high records. We will tap into that heat as we near Father’s Day on Sunday, which is also the astronomical start to summer. You can see that expansive area of heat in the graphic below! Temperatures are closer to average or just a touch above for us, which has been helpful because of the drought conditions. That heat is just causing more issues across locations that are already extremely dry. It’s a vicious cycle.

Check out the tweet of all the weather alerts that are related to heat! That is that aforementioned heat dome that we were discussing above. This is the type of heat you would traditionally see in August. Potentially not all summer. If you have friends and family in this part of the United States, I’m sure they have a lot to talk about right now about the heat.

A total of 46.5 million folks are under a heat advisory (orange) or excessive heat warning (hot pink/magenta). For those in these areas, stay hydrated and in an air conditioned place for as long as possible this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/E6oFVKsI0b — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) June 16, 2021

We will have a small bubble of heat this weekend. Temperatures continue to increase through the weekend, eventually topping off Sunday or Monday. The forecast through the week is somewhere around the lower 80s, but we should top off in the 90s both Sunday and Monday. You’ll want to keep up with the forecast the next few days, as we monitor the strength of this ridge of high pressure that will develop through the course of the week. That ridge moved in Wednesday, which brought in those lovely conditions for the Pacific Northwest. Those conditions continue today! Have a local park nearby? Today is the day to get the picnic gear out onto the grass and enjoy the sunshine.

I want to point out that we will be close to breaking record high temperatures on Sunday and Monday. Are you ready for the heat? We’ve hit 90-degree days twice this year already, but this is going to be another quick burst of heat to battle, meaning no rain.