It’s a May buffet of weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — May started rainy and continues through early this morning. We’ll get a break from the rain today. Expect a little warm up with daytime high temperatures in the low 70’s.

Then look at that amazing jump from Wednesday’s daytime high temperature at 64 degrees in Portland to this weekend. That’s a 20 degree jump up. Remember, our normal daytime high is 65 degrees for this time of year. Our weather is making up for a few cold wet days by giving us this monster ridge of high pressure and temperatures that will truly resemble July by this weekend.

Before we get to the desert-like warmth this weekend, let’s talk about the next chance for rain. Our surrounding mountain slopes and coast range will hold on to some moisture today as this relatively weak front passes by. That moisture coupled with daytime heating means there will be a lot of lift happening over higher terrain. Don’t be too surprised if you see towering cumulonimbus clouds as a result this afternoon. That means, yes thunderstorms are possible even while we have mostly sunny skies in the valley. The next front swings in late tonight bringing the next chance for rain through the first part of Wednesday. After that, we’re on to a building ridge of high pressure and that big warm up.

Just as the rain clears this morning, we may see some patchy fog for a short time, especially at the coast. See your hourly planner for the coast below. Mostly sunny skies should prevail with daytime high temperatures in the low 60’s at the beach. By the weekend we may have temps in the low to mid 70’s at the coast. Yup, those are summertime temperatures.

We’ve had measurable rain every day since the beginning of the month as measured at Portland International Airport. The current month to date total is 0.51″. That give us a small surplus of 0.20″ inches of rain month to date when compared to the 30-year normal at PDX.