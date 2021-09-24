It’s a summer flashback: Friday turns the dial up to 90

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday’s temperature will take us 10-15 degrees above normal, an uncomfortable reminder of the summer we thought we left behind.

At this point, it doesn’t really matter if we tease, tie or break a record. The fact is Friday will mark day No. 89 with temperatures at or above 80. For Portland record keeping, 2021 will go down as a very hot year. Portland, Salem and Eugene had the hottest June on record, July was the fifth hottest, and August the fourth hottest in Portland.

We’re starting this day with low temps in the mid-50s. By by the afternoon, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. And yes — even 90 is possible, especially for places like Salem and the south end of the valley.

Part of this hot day will be influenced by easterly winds. The gorge will be the spot for the strongest easterly wind gusts up to 35 mph. Easterly winds will also have a warming effect at the coast so expect the beach north of Lincoln City to reach the upper 70s.

Beyond a week out — we might have a decent stretch of colder and wetter weather. The first chance of rain starts Sunday night. Possible thunderstorms in the mix early next week.

Snow-you-didn’t — yes snow levels drop next week to nearly 6,000 feet. More snowcapped mountains on the way.

Drought update

Only slight improvements for two categories, extreme and severe by a couple percentage points.