It’s almost September, does that mean we are done with the heat?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It was closing in on this time last year when we saw our final 90-degree day in Portland for the year. How does that make you feel? It was August 28 and we had a high temperature of 98 degrees. Talk about going out with a bang, right?

It wasn’t like we barely hit 90, we almost hit 100. We didn’t see 90 degrees again until May of this year. That means we are getting pretty close to that time where we say goodbye to the mean summer heat. The remainder of the week should stay below 90 degrees and we do not have any in the forecast as we get close to finishing up the month of August.

Now on average, we usually see our final 90 degree days in early September. That date is actually September 8 for the Portland International Airport. There is still time to catch a few more days in the 90s. Do I think we are finished? I do not. However, based off a hunch, I don’t think we will see any after that September 8 date. I will repeat, that is not based off of extended weather models or other data. It is totally possible we see some 90s heading into mid September. Our average for the year is 13 90-degree days and based off our average finish, it just seems like we are just about there. You can hound me on social media if we happen to have a late September heatwave.

Before we get there, I want to show you the pattern that we have been hanging out in for some days now. The heat is staying east of the Cascades and the seasonable air is coming in from the northwest for the Willamette Valley. As long as we remain connected to this pattern, we won’t see temperatures much warmer than the lower 80s. That is likely for the next 3 days before we start to see some of this heat creep up from the south. Enjoy the nice weather and we will see if we hit 90 before the end of the month!