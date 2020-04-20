It’s been a dry April so far, but next round of rain coming soon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – I’m sure you’ve realized or have heard us say over and over, but it has been very dry this April.

The wettest day that Portland has seen this month is literally 0.09 inches, which is enough to get the ground wet, but it not enough to help pull us out of a drought. Aside from the rain we saw on April 1-2, we haven’t seen much rain at all. It was a massively dry stretch of time for the Willamette Valley and just about all of the state of Oregon.

This is a list of the top five driest years at the Portland Airport from 1940-2019. This is a list that we do not want to be on. Currently, Portland is sitting at .27 inches as of April 20, with our sights on collecting more in the next few days. Right now, we potentially are on target to fall on this list, but we have 10 more days to see what we can do. The driest year on record comes in at .53 inches in 1956.

As I mentioned, we had back-to-back weeks of dry conditions. Those type of stretches can crush us during what should be an important part to our rain season.

Well this week, we should only go about two days before the rain returns and not a baker’s dozen amount of days. The KOIN 6 Weather Futurecast is painting some moderate moisture to move our direction with a system arriving out of the southwest on Wednesday.

This will be different from what we had seen on Saturday, which was not nearly as juicy as what should arrive Wednesday. Hoping for somewhere around .25 inches with optimism for higher totals, especially to the south. Expect the rain to start early and continue throughout the day.

Listen to Joseph Dames and Kelley Bayern break down this week’s weather in Your Weather Week below: