It’s been nearly 4 weeks without rain in Portland, will it change?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ve had some dry August years in Portland.

So dry, we’ve only measured just a trace of rain before for a whole month. That was actually back in 2012 with just 0.01″ two years later. But you may remember last August, where we broke the trend of dry years with a massive 1.23″ of measurable rain. How did we pull that off? We had 0.80″ of rain in 24 hours on August 10, 2019.

A rain event like that, during the summer, typically comes from a thunderstorm.

We do not have any thunderstorms in the forecast this week, but we do have measurable rain. That is saying a lot after nearly 4 weeks of dry conditions and we are on our way to 31 days come Thursday. That will basically be a month without measurable rain before we finally see some.

Will this be enough rain to help us get to that magical 1.00″ mark? It surely won’t be. The forecast is calling for somewhere around .05″ around Portland.

However, it beats a trace back in 2012. We’ve only topped 1.00″ of rain 5 times dating back to 1990. The most impressive year? That is definitely 2004, with a massive total of 2.68″ of rain for the month of August. Outside of that, there have been some years that feel more like the month of May.

Right now, that weak front will move in Thursday morning and this has been our best opportunity going back to early July. The earlier we track this event, the better we can gauge how it changes or intensifies by Thursday. The heaviest of the rain will stay north with very little down south to locations like Eugene. However, it’s a start. This system will likely fall apart as it does move across the Cascades, leading to breezy and dry conditions for locations of the eastern Gorge and central Oregon communities.