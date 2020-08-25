It’s dry now, but the rain may not be that far away for Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You know, I hate to cut summer off short, but we are slowly showing signs of nearing the end of the summer season.

The sunset is coming earlier and earlier and the temperatures are slowly going to get cooler and cooler. With that said, go out and enjoy the summer we still have. If you were interested in when we stop seeing 90-degree temperatures, you should check out this article here.

However, I honestly just want to discuss the return of rain. Not just the light showers here or there or the .1 inches to get the ground wet; I’m talking about the .5 inches soakings or more. That may be just around the corner, Portland! For now, this week is going to be dry. Nice and dry for all of you that want to be outside doing outside stuff. Now is the time to prep for the wet season or maybe give it a week or two.

Let’s talk about the rain that could potentially show up in September. September introduces a monthly average of one rain event of .5 inches. Now it doesn’t sound like much, but after months of likely no rain, that is pretty substantial. Think about that for wildfires and just the struggling brown yard.

Some years we may have more than that, such as in 2013, when we had four events of .5 inches or more. That’s over 2 inches of rain right there. That 2013 September month actually holds the record for 5.62 inches. Last year was one of the years that we actually had more than one .5 inches event, too. September 2019 was a pretty wet month for Portland.

We had our first .5 inches or greater rainfall on Sept. 15. That isn’t too far away. In fact, it was over .75 inches! Get this, two days later, we had a rain event that was 1.01 inches! Talk about a short span of time where we got drenched. That is three weeks away from our current date. Are you ready for that?

With all that said, we had 3.85 inches of rain last September, with the average for the month being 1.47 inches out of the Portland International Airport. We doubled our monthly total and collected the whole month in just two rain events on Sept. 15 and 17. That will likely not happen again, but we know it can. It is always possible we fall on the dry side of the statistics, but just know, we are getting slightly closer to the rainy season.