It’s hard to find back-to-back dry days this November

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Has it felt a bit wet to you? We have been slightly above average for rainfall this month, but it feels like it’s been never ending. It may be more the fact that we haven’t had many dry days to begin with. Sometimes we get a whole bunch of rain on one day and that gives the appearance of a wet month.

This year we have had many days of rain. A few of those days brought in some heavy rain too. You may be wondering, when is the next time we can actually get some dry fall days? Well, we have a few more rainy days before the opportunity for a dry day even pops up in the forecast.

I want to show you what our month has looked like, coming from the Portland Airport. I’ve highlighted the last time we had two dry days in a row. Yeah, it has been quite some time.

We’ve had just as many days with .25 inches or more of rain than we have had dry days this months. With 3.31 inches of rain and more to come, we are still on track to hit our average. We have yet to hit 1.00 inch of rain in one day, but we have been close a few times.

The wettest day so far this month has come in at .85 inches. Many communities around the Willamette Valley have had a few soaking days that were pretty impressive. So when can we count on two dry days in a row? We may buy a few sunny days on Friday and Saturday of this week. Some time to plan for if you want to get outside and soak in some fall sunshine. A lot of the leaves have hit the ground, but you may find some cherry red maples out there to enjoy.

You know how the story goes, we do have rain in the immediate future.

Wednesday is going to be another wet day with the potential for a few thunderstorms. The thunderstorms may produce some bursts of intense rain, lightning, hail and wind. This is also when the colder air is going to move in, dropping snow levels back down near pass level. You can check out the graphic above and you can see that the snow is coming back. That wasn’t the case on Monday and most of Tuesday, as a warm front kept us balmy.

If you were hoping for some warm weather with those dry days…well you’re out of luck. We will keep the cool fall conditions this week. Embrace the season they say!