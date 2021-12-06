It’s starting to look more like December this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The cold of winter is starting to show some signs for the coming week. The cold air doesn’t quite make it in just yet, but we will have the moisture Monday.

Rain is expected to pick up early Monday, likely before sunrise. For some cold pockets banked up against the Cascade foothills in Washington, could see a wintry mix. Temperatures warm from the surface up through the lower elevations as the morning unfolds.

The morning hours should bring some snowfall for the mountains, but the snow levels bump up above the passes through the morning. There may be an inch or so for areas around Government Camp in the morning, but rain is expected to take over. This will not help the lower elevations of the ski resorts at this time.

Rain will scatter across the valley and up and down the Oregon and Washington coast through the first part of the day.

Futurecast does hold on to a few scattered showers by the evening. I am expecting it to be more wet to start the day, rather than finishing. Cycle through the graphics below to get an idea of where the showers may finish off Monday.

Temperatures hovering in the upper 30s by morning, with some lower 40s to the south. I don’t see many locations dipping to freezing or below to start the day.

Warmest temperatures will be out towards the central Oregon coast. We should be sitting near average (48 degrees) or slightly below by afternoon.

The weather pattern shows the trough moving in Monday, which is going to stretch east by the end of the day.

The jet stream plans on meandering more near the end of the week, which will drop a trough over the Pacific Northwest (PNW). This will keep the mountains cool and it will also produce snowfall for the ski resorts.

If you check out the forecast trend graphic, you will notice that the temperatures hit the lower 40s by the end of the week. This is when we will start to pick up more snow in the mountains and the month will start feeling a little more like December.