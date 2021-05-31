It’s still spring but Monday will feel like summer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The extended weekend and unofficial start to summer is paying out. Temperatures have been in the 80s all weekend and the warmest days are still to come.

Your Memorial Day morning is going to start with thin clouds and a lovely sunrise. Temperatures in the lower 60s by 8 a.m., with just about all in the valley in the 70s by lunch. It will be a warm and sunny afternoon, so grab the sunglasses and make sure to take breaks if you’re going to be active. Highs Monday are going to be in the mid 80s for the Willamette Valley, with temperatures breaking the 90s far south and over in The Dalles and areas of the Tri-Cities.

Basically, whatever you had going on Saturday and Sunday will work today because the forecast is just about the same, but slightly warmer.

The hour by hour continues to show some of those morning clouds around the region. It ended up being a beautiful sunrise on Sunday so I would expect some photos floating around social media from those of you that were up early to see the sunrise.

No rain in the forecast, as high pressure remains the force of action around here. What does that mean? We have plenty of clouds dissipating and sunshine to absorb. In fact, it may be sticking around for most of the week, with no rain in the forecast at this time. I will say, with the morning clouds above and the cooler start to the day, you should get the activities out of the way that may be too intense for the heat in the afternoon.

This is what it looks like around the region for your Memorial Day. The Oregon coast, especially northern coast, should tap out around the lower 70s. It has been cooler south, with highs more in the lower 60s. Expect a similar forecast for your day at the coast. It may even be a bit breezy at times, so if you find yourself in the shade, you may get a quick chill. Highs around 90 from The Dalles over to Pendleton.

Temperatures will be pushing the triple digits on Tuesday and Wednesday for communities to the east. It’s not officially summer until June 20, but we definitely have the summer heat here.

Check out the next 3 days around Portland and the Willamette Valley. We aren’t anticipating record temperatures Monday but we may be very close on Tuesday. The record high for May 31 is 93 degrees, which is going to be just a little too far out of the way for our Monday high.

A courtesy reminder that the average high is in the lower 70s for late May and early June. We will find a way to cool back closer to the average but we do not have that coming through midweek. If you’re going to be finding relief in the local rivers, know that the temperatures are going to be in the upper 50s.