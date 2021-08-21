It’s the coolest weekend since June – shall we call it Jaugust?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here we are, another weekend but this one is unrecognizable. We had some rain overnight and and a few locations received just enough to measure. As of this posting, rain totals were meager: Astoria 0.04″, Longview 0.07″, PDX no inches.

Thunderstorms continue early in the day across E. Washington and OR. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Spokane, Boundary, Chelan, Stevens and especially those burn scars until 4p today.

Otherwise, it’s a great weekend, mid 70’s partly cloudy, nothing like it since early June.







Friday rain totals



Air Quality Alert

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Friday for all areas east of the Oregon Cascades plus Jackson County due to intermittent smoke from wildfires in Oregon and Southern Washington. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Monday afternoon. DEQ advises people to monitor their local air quality over the weekend. Winds may move smoke quickly in or out of communities. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes…runny nose…aggravate heart and lung diseases…and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ510&warncounty=ORC065&firewxzone=ORZ639&local_place1=5%20Miles%20WNW%20Dufur%20OR&product1=Air+Quality+Alert&lat=45.4753&lon=-121.2238#.YSClMI5KiUk

Flash Flood Watch until this afternoon

The National Weather Service in Spokane has expanded the Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of North Central Idaho, including the following areas, Lewis and Nez Perce. Portions of Washington, including the following areas, Asotin, Garfield and Spokane. Through Saturday afternoon: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and continue through Saturday. These showers will be slow moving and contain moderate to heavy rain. Locally heavy rain in a short amount of time over steep terrain or recently burned areas heightens the risk of dangerous flash flooding and debris flows. Sudden rushes of water in creeks and stream drainages could wash away anyone or anything nearby. Debris flows can cause considerable damage to structures along the way. Road washouts or rockslides are also possible from localized heavy rain. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=otx&wwa=flash%20flood%20watch

Wildfires across WA, OR, CA courtesy of Alert Wildfire