It’s time to turn on the December faucet of rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Have you heard of the phrase, “a game of inches”? I can’t help but think of that for our forecast Tuesday as an atmospheric river generates some hefty totals just a smidge out of the area.

Our forecast could have been a lot different today and it may have changed the outcome of our December if we could have had our first December atmospheric river nudge farther south. The satellite shows that long stretch of cloud cover and moisture from British Columbia well southwest towards Hawaii. Weather models still had a decent amount of that water clipping areas of Oregon early in the week, but it isn’t going to be much to write home about.

If we zoom in and get a projection of the atmospheric river and that transport of water vapor, you can see it is likely to be the strongest around Vancouver Island. Rain totals will be significantly higher in this location and Oregon is skirting the outside of that moisture.

It will eventually drop south, but it will not have as much support at that point of time. What does that mean? It means we are missing out on all that water, which we really could use. It’s time to turn the faucet on because it’s easy to fall behind in a month that is supposed to bring in plenty of rain.

Right now we are at .05″ of rain in Portland. That is it, as of Tuesday morning. That puts us over an inch behind where we should be for December 8 and it continues to put us down since the water year started. It just takes one of those atmospheric rivers that is going to target folks to the north, to target us instead.

So what are we going to get out of all of this?

Well, you can check out the futurecast for Tuesday night. That moisture reaches Portland likely after sunset, with hopes for .15-.25 inches of rain to add to our December total. That will be the wettest day that we’ve had in December.

December tends to bring 3 rain events of a half-inch or more and at least one event of an inch or more. That is exactly the same as November. However, we never had a one-inch rain event in Portland last month. Will we make up for it this month? That water tends to mean mountain snow too.





With all that in mind, we may have a few isolated showers early in the day Tuesday before the main event. Cloudy with temperatures warming to the upper 40s. It’s worth grabbing a rain jacket when you’re stepping out today. Plenty of dry time on Wednesday before we gear up for another front on Thursday.