January concludes on a very wet note

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One final surge of moisture before we finish the month of January off. The morning should come with some showers and that scattered shower activity continues to mid-day. The morning will be more wet for the Oregon coast than areas of the valley and definitely the Gorge. It won’t be long before those showers turn to more of a rain event that is soggy and steady. That should happen later in the day and then it holds for Monday.

There shouldn’t be too many breaks in the clouds on Sunday west of the Cascades. We will keep it pretty cloudy for the day. That won’t be the case for central and eastern Oregon early in the day. Madras will probably start with some blue sky and a few clouds. The wind will be stronger to the east, where it may even gust to the 30 mph range around Pendleton. Not as strong in the valley, but we will call it a southerly wind around 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures likely pushing the lower 50s for the day.

Notice by about 10 a.m. we already have most in the valley in the upper 40s. It just won’t cool down all that much, so we should start the day close to our average high. The Oregon coast should see highs around the lower 50s with a southwest wind around 10 mph. Even Government Camp, above average, with highs in the upper 30s. The snow level is going to be around 5,000 feet on Sunday afternoon.

With the snow levels a bit high, we shouldn’t see much going on for the passes tomorrow. In fact, most of the moisture doesn’t reach the Cascades in Oregon until later in the day. Plenty of rain for the Willamette Valley by evening with our rain totals start to really pick up for the second part of the day.

Weather models are aiming totals around .50 to .75 inches. Likely seeing some coastal communities picking up more than 1 inch of rain. There may be some isolated spots in the valley that may even push higher totals. Very light rain to the east of the Cascades, with maybe .01 to .05 inches. You may even notice that the central Gorge is on the lower end. This is going to be a longer event, so rain totals will be more impressive by the time we wrap up Monday.

Sunday and Monday will be the two wettest days in the coming days. We will keep a chance for some scattered showers into Wednesday. We should have some dry time on Thursday and Friday.