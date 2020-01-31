January ends warm, but chance of flurries, light snow returns this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — January will polish off on a warm note, but a major change to our temperature trend occurs this weekend. The chance for flurries or a light snow dusting will return for the Portland metro area.

A strong cold front arrives Saturday morning for a wet start to the weekend. Snow levels will slowly decrease throughout the afternoon to around 2,500 feet. Snow showers and accumulation will be limited to the Cascade and Coast range passes and foothills.

Cold air following this front will continue to drop snow levels to around 500-1,000 feet come early Sunday. This means the Portland metro area will wake up to a chilly morning with temperatures below freezing. As another upper-level trough swings through, expect some mixed showers or the occasional snow flurry around the city.

Since moisture is limited and short-lived with this disturbance on Sunday, most areas will be spared of snow accumulation. But per usual, neighborhoods at 500 feet including the West Hills may see light accumulation, likely less than 1.0 inch.

Overall, I am expecting a non-snow event here in the city… But don’t be shocked if you see a flurry in the sky. Of course many of you will be inside with your eyes glued to the TV. Go Chiefs!