January is bringing the rain for our first full week of 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Before you can really get out and about Monday, it’ll be raining.

Expect a moderate to heavy rain through areas of the coast and valley by early morning. The wettest part of the day is going to be the morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. We will then find more scattered showers behind the front that pushes through. If you click through the slideshow of the hour by hour forecast, you will find the clip for the evening, that has most of the moisture out of the Willamette Valley. There will still be some snow, which should last until midnight Monday into Tuesday. I don’t think it is impossible to find a break in the rain by evening with potential for a sun break before sunset.

Don’t worry too much about the temperatures in the morning, because they should be pretty warm (relative) to start the day, likely sitting around the upper 40s for most the day until it turns dark out. There will be a southwest wind around 10 to 15 mph with showers on and off through the afternoon.

For those of you who are out at the coast, be prepared for the high surf in the morning. There is a high surf advisory until 9 a.m. with hazardous surf and large waves. If your morning routine takes you out to the beach for a nice morning walk, not only will it be wet, but the waves my be dangerous. It should improve by late morning.

Now how much rain are we expecting for our Monday? Well I have two weather models below and one is a little more wet than the other. My forecast favors more of weather model 1, with rain totals around .50″ to .75″ in the Willamette Valley by late Monday. The Oregon coast will continue to have the more impressive totals, with most communities over an inch, potentially pushing 1.5 inches. There may be some locally higher totals, but we will call that a likely range. With rain totals like that, and understanding the timing of the rain, a majority of this will arrive early. That means we are going to have a lot of rain to start the day if our rain totals are going to push these levels. There is also a noticeable difference between the moisture in central Oregon from weather model 1 to 2. We will favor weather model 1 for those locations like Madras and Bend Monday. I do not anticipate those locations east of the Cascades to find as much moisture as projected. Expect some scattered showers though.

Weather Model 1

Weather Model 2

With this much moisture to work with, we will also have fresh mountain snow by the morning. The more moisture that finds a way to the Cascades, the higher the totals. Hefty totals above the passes, with some snow mixing down to the pass level in Government Camp tomorrow. Over the weekend there was over a foot of snow for the ski resorts, with likely another foot coming this week.