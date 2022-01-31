January rain wasn’t enough to combat Willamette Valley drought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We barely edged out an above-average month of rain in Portland for the month of January!

The Portland International Airport has had five straight months of above-average rainfall now. That still isn’t enough to combat the major drought across the Willamette Valley. January felt like it would be a promising month, especially after taking in four inches of rain by day seven — but we only mustered an additional 1.07 inches of rain the next 24 days.

Regardless, we made a strong push at the end of the month to put us over the top. That included eight of ten dry weekend days too.

It seemed to be feast or famine for the month of January. Many days had heavy rain or they just didn’t have much rain at all. Only one day came through with a trace of rain, 16 completely dry. We had no low elevation snow this year, making it five years since we’ve had a heavy January snow storm (2017).

When it was all said and done, we had 15 days that the high temperature was above average this month. Many of those came on days that we had rain, not when it was dry. We had a stretch of warm air due to the atmospheric rivers that brought in heavy rains to the Pacific Northwest earlier in the month.

During the nine-day stretch of dry weather, the high temperature fell below average seven times. Sunshine doesn’t always mean warmer temperatures in the winter — that is because of a temperature inversion that built up due to a persistent ridge of high pressure. You can learn more about that here.

We are not finished with winter just yet.

February is our final full month of winter, and some years, it’s active. We went through the February ice and snow storm last winter. That event from February 11 to 14, 2021, brought in double-digit snow totals and a long list of power outages and issues due to ice.

Will we have a repeat this year? That window is always open, but not solidified from year to year.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the month of February may bring in wetter and cooler than normal weather for the PNW. That doesn’t mean it will render a big winter storm for the streets of Portland. The extended weather pattern may just bring in a few more showers.

What we can tell you right now, is that the first part of February doesn’t look all that wet (more on that below).

February does tend to bring in at least 15 days of rain on average. That would be similar to what we just endured this January. Both January and February average nine dry days.

We will start the month off with a few isolated showers, but we may find a collection of dry days by the time we wrap up our first weekend of February. The most rain for Portland fell in 1998 when the airport recorded 25 days!

I can tell you right now, that we will not match that mark this year.

February will begin with the back edge of a trough that is shifting east. This will continue to usher in cool showers to start the month. Not much to add to the equation at this moment. This northwest flow will help promote some more snow for the mountains too. It will not be enough to spark any weather alerts, but it should be enough to add an inch or two to the slopes after Monday night. Cycle through the graphics below to see the shift from the trough to the ridge.

Weather models are trending towards a dry and sunny weekend. There has been some wavering between models, but we are going to likely be more dry than wet to start the month.

How strong will the ridge build? How long will it hold? Those are questions that are still up in the air. It is possible we have a similar dry stretch to January if that ridge builds enough over the coming week. Right now, I don’t think it is going to be as significant as the late January ridge.

Lastly, the rain chances for the next 10 days do flatten out because of that projected ridge. After a chance for isolated showers Tuesday, we may only have one more rain day on Friday before it dries out. This may change in the coming days. As I stated above, that ridge may not be as strong as weather models are currently projecting. It may break down enough for rain to find a way back into the forecast next week.