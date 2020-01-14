January snow really helping out mountain snowpack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There has been one constant in the forecast so far this month and that has been mountain snow.

It has been very impressive for the last week and we will continue to see that snow on and off with an active pattern for the remainder of this week. This snow has been very helpful, not just for recreation: we need to build the snowpack for water purposes. It’s hard to say if this two week period of snow will be our crutch for the season because we tend to have snowy conditions through February and beyond, but it sure has been a helping hand.

It may not seem like a lot but now the Willamette Basin is up to 83% from a poor 30% just about a week ago. That is a whopping increase in a short amount of time. What changed was the pattern made a 180-degree turn, making it very active, and that stream of moisture has been exactly what we needed.

Not only was this an improvement for the Willamette Basin, but it has been an improvement for the whole state. This is all based on the average value for the SNOTEL sites on that particular day, so we will continue to see how we fare by the time we wrap up January.

How has that snow rendered out for the ski resorts? It has doubled (if not more) the base since this time last week. Ski Bowl is now sitting at 60 inches and if you want to hit the slopes you have all the potential in the world right now to slice up the powder.

It’s always great to see the bases in the triple-digits and that is the route we are running this week. Who bought a pass? Enjoy.