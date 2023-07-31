PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — How lovely has this late July weather been? We’ve seen so much sunshine around the metro area, but it has been too toasty.

For late July, low 80s in Portland is something that just can’t be beat! And the nice thing is, those sunny and warm, yet not-too-warm conditions continue on Monday.

So to start the week it’ll be a great day to get out for a hike or play some sand volleyball if you get a chance!

As we go through the week, circle mid-week on the calendar because we’ll start to see temps rise. Next weekend’s forecast is calling for the low 90s right now.

Over the long-term forecast we are not seeing any rain chances in the mix.

And even though July is the least rainy month for Portland historically, we’re still nearly a half-inch below normal rainfall for the month.

Overall, as July comes to a close, we bring on the month of August with dry conditions and more heat.