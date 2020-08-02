July finished warm and dry but how about August?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The month of August is here and it is starting off with temperatures in the lower 80s. That is where we should be for this time of the year. You may think that summer should be in the upper 80s or 90s, but that isn’t our climate here in Portland. Now the forecast for the next 7 days does include some below average temperatures and maybe a day or two above. For now, it’s just your average summer temperatures. Sunday will warm a bit, compared to Saturday, with temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. So here we go, it’s starting to get pretty hot. That isn’t going to be the case as we go through the whole week. The pattern is starting to shift.

Saturday August 1, 2020 High Temperature

With that said, let me take you to the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) to show you what they are thinking for the month of August. First, they have the whole west coast under the chance for warmer than normal temperatures. That means Oregon and Washington may finish the month off above average. Our first week may lean that way, but we do have a few days this week (Thursday and Friday) that are likely to fall below average. If you were hoping for some warmer summer weather this month, you may get your wish. It might be a good summer to enjoy our local lakes and rivers!

How about rain? We haven’t had measurable rain in Portland since July 7, 2020. We wrapped up the month of July with just .05″ of rain. That took two days to accomplish. With that said, we could always use some rain in the summer. Right now, it doesn’t look like there will be much. The CPC is also illustrating a chance for drier than normal conditions for Washington and part of Oregon. The average rain total in Portland for the month of August is .67″. Our first chance for rain in August is tentatively on the schedule for Thursday morning.