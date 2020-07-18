July flexing its muscle this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Daytime highs will climb to the mid 80s today and upper 80s by Sunday. High pressure strengthens over the weekend and the start of our work week. Monday and Tuesday will likely bring our first 90 degree days so far this month across the valley. If Portland reaches 94° on Monday that will make it the hottest day so far this year and the hottest since the end of August of last year.
Fire Weather
The Bertschi Road Fire in Klickitat County, Washington is mostly contained however the concern this weekend will be over flare ups during windy afternoons. You can see in this smoke disbursement model that areas downwind of the fire will be located to the east. The latest and largest fires can be identified by visiting NIFC and details of each fire are explained here.
The KOIN 6 Weather Team has been monitoring rainfall trends, drought conditions, and working closely with fire specialists to get you through the summer safely. Tune into our digital special to learn more about what experts are saying about the 2020 wildfire season in Oregon & Washington. Find the video by clicking HERE.
The Comet
All things related to Comet NEOWISE can be found right here, including a weather lesson on comets! Here’s our podcast, a local comet view, and an elementary explanation of your basic comet.
