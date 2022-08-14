PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Fantastic summer weather this weekend, as temperatures stay cool in the morning and warm nicely for the afternoon.

We will wake up to morning temperatures around 60 degrees. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday with the daytime temperature reaching the low- to mid-80s. The forecast will be just splendid for the Providence Bridge Pedal (planner in the slideshow).

Low pressure will depart the region, but we will still have a weak marine layer Sunday morning. Those clouds should push into the northern Willamette Valley. The clouds dissipate quickly and turn to a sunny sky. You won’t necessarily need the sunglasses to start the day but they’ll be helpful after noon.

Swipe through the slideshow below to see the forecast for your community.

We have just about seasonal temperatures sweeping across the state Sunday. Slightly warmer for areas in central Oregon and extending through the lower Columbia basin. It’s a great day to go for a hike or to get up to the mountain.