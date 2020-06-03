June 2019 was very dry. We don’t want a repeat this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – June is a month that can sometimes be tied to our spring weather or it may just shove us straight into summer from the get go without any help. We’ve experience both in the last decade, especially when it comes to precipitation.

There have been times the month has been wet, such as the record 4.27 inches of rain in 2010 or dry, like our struggling 2019 year that only saw 0.45 inches of rain. It may be the month that helps our drought or it may springboard the region into a harsh drought.

It’s a pretty large range, so what is our actual average for Portland when it comes to rain in June? That average is 1.70 inches, which is our last month before the totals really start to take a dive during the summer. The average high temperature starts to soar this month too, with an increase from the lower 70s to the upper 70s by the time we wrap up the month. It is likely that we start to see some more 80s and 90s infiltrating the forecast from this point on.

If you favor a spring forecast, this is your last leg before summer starts kicking in because of the nearing summer solstice with the longest period of daylight and the sun is highest in the sky.

The forecast is currently in a dry and seasonable pattern, but that may be changing as we start to get closer to the weekend. Right now we have your typical zonal flow, which is that west to east, little amplification occurring.

Notice that cut-off low that is cycling near southern California? That is going to eventually get sucked up into the jet this weekend and move to the east as an incoming trough moves to the Pacific Northwest, bringing our chance for some rain!

Right now, there is enough onshore flow and marine air to keep us right in our average for the Willamette Valley and areas of the coast. However, there is some heat creeping into the other half of Oregon which will keep temperatures warmer for counties of Lake, Harney and Malheur. Some of that heat may creep up to locations like Baker City this week and most definitely crossing the state line to Boise.

If you take a look at the temperature gradient below at 850mb, notice the green colors and the consistent NW wind. This is going to keep us at a seasonable level until it really kicks in this weekend bringing in cooler than average temperatures and a chance for rain.