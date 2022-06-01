PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are starting up the new month in a similar fashion to how we just wrapped up May — with a warm afternoon.

Temperatures Wednesday will start in the upper 50s, with highs in Portland expected to reach near 80 degrees.

There will be one obvious difference between Tuesday and Wednesday, and that is going to be the amount of cloud coverage. Wednesday is actually going to be cloudier than Tuesday, but just as warm. There may be a few spots in the eastern Gorge and over in Pendleton that actually starts the day in the 60s! With the steady stream of clouds expected to move in, the Oregon coast to be slightly cooler.

How about rain? Will these clouds bring any precipitation with them?

With a weak disturbance moving through an area of high pressure, we are not expecting much rain. Weather data is projecting a few showers in the area Wednesday evening. This is going to be extremely isolated, and it won’t be much of an impact. Portland should be mainly dry if not completely dry.

We are also hopeful for some broken clouds in the late afternoon and evening, making for some blue sky. There may be some clearing out to the Oregon coast by evening as well.

If you’re hoping for a completely sunny day for the start of June, you will have to pack that hope up for another day. Due to the high pressure that is going to be still in the general control of the weather story, many locations should still be about 5 degrees above average. Have a great Wednesday!