PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of morning clouds will keep temperatures cooler than normal Wednesday in Portland.

Skies will slowly start to clear during the afternoon hours as highs return to the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs are expected to remain below the average of 74 degrees Tuesday.

Gusty winds east of the Cascades will keep the wildfire threat elevated from The Dalles to Pendleton Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The fire threat will likely decrease as cooler and wetter weather returns by the week’s end.

Portland will see cooler-than-normal temperatures by the weekend. Highs will sit nearly 10 degrees below normal come Father’s Day and into the new workweek.

A wet and cool Father’s Day comes off the heels of a nearly record-breaking Mother’s Day. That’s where afternoon highs climb into the low 90s back on May 14.

This cooler weather pattern will continue to keep the wildfire threat at bay and hopefully help keep the drought situation stable across the Pacific Northwest.