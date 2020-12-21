Jupiter and Saturn’s ‘Great Conjunction’ set for Monday evening. Here’s how to view it

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday, Dec. 21 marks the winter solstice, and a special occurrence is in store for those who like to observe the night sky.

Jupiter and Saturn are set to merge in the skies on Monday night, appearing closer than they have for this time of year than they have for centuries, the Associated Press reports.

However, rain and clouds could prevent stargazers in Oregon and Southwest Washington from witnessing this first hand, but that doesn’t mean they’re totally out of luck.

OMSI’s Jim Todd tells KOIN 6 News Space.com will have a list of webcasts around the winter solstice’s “Great Conjunction,” which viewed from Earth means Jupiter and Saturn will be 0.1 degrees apart.

In the event skies are clear enough, Portland observers will be able to see it just after sunset at 4:30 p.m., so Todd recommends a good, clear southwestern horizon.