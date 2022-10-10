PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Seventy percent of our October has seen an 80-degree day — that number surely will shrink as we work through the month.

This warm air can’t stick around forever. However, with that said, only three days this month have been below 80 degrees, with each one still above average. That means that the cool 68-degree day back on Oct. 4 was actually a little warmer than normal.

Going back through the last decade, Oct. 2022 sticks out like a sore thumb. We have to go back to 2015 for the last year that we had more than one 80-degree day. Oct. 2014 was also impressive, with five days that had 80 degrees for a high.

This is not something you can expect every year, though. Most years over the last decade have not registered an 80-degree day. We are cooler than 80 degrees more often than not during the month.

If you haven’t heard by now, seven days in the 80s is a new record for Portland. We beat out the previous record of six, which was set three times in the past.

What’s even more surprising is we may actually have more on the way. We are leaning towards possibly picking up double-digit days in the 80s for the month.

Check out the weather data for the forecast trend coming up. It is possible that Portland picks up to an additional five days in the 80s, with Wednesday through Sunday are all hovering around the 80-degree mark.

At this point, it is likely that we at least have one more, with the potential for two. The other three days will be close. If we look beyond next Tuesday, we even have a day that is at 77 degrees. That day could potentially push near 80 degrees too.

We are recording warmer overnight temperatures as well. The coolest morning over the last two weeks came in at 52 degrees in Portland. Our average low should be 48 degrees at this time of the year.

It has been 141 days since we last had an observed low that has dropped below 50 degrees. The last time we did that was May 22, 2022. The forecast is calling for temperatures to be close to the upper 40s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. If there was a chance, it would be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Use the slideshow below to see some additional stats.

In the meantime, we will continue the long sleeve shirts in the morning and the classic summer outfit for the afternoons.