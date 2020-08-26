Just an old fashioned summer day as we near the end of August

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you’re hoping to take advantage of this prime time summer weather, your Wednesday should fit nicely in your schedule.

Expect a sunny sky across the state, with ongoing wildfire smoke and haze for you folks in Central and Eastern Oregon. The Oregon Coast will feel just like the west coast should in Oregon with temperatures in the upper 60s for most. Some passing clouds can’t be ruled out, especially for those of you along the northern Oregon Coast. The wind may also get a bit breezy at times with that running out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

No rain expected across the state on Wednesday. How about inland? Now we’re talking about the lower 80s. The average in Portland, at this time of the year, is 80 degrees on the dot, so it will be feeling like a classic summer day.

Now depending on where you’re located in the Columbia River Gorge, the temperature and wind will fluctuate. You know the drill if you live there. Temperatures cooler on the west edge compared to those of you on the east side. We will call it around the mid-80s for Hood River and just about 90 degrees for The Dalles.

For you folks that are farther to the west, you will probably hover around the lower 80s. The wind will definitely be gusty for you folks on the east side of the Gorge with gusts pushing 20+ mph. It should be a nice day to be near the river. Thinking about hitting the mountain for some fun in Government Camp? Temperatures right around the lower- to mid-70s under a mostly sunny sky. The thunderstorm threat for areas of Oregon should slow down on Wednesday.

Check out the cloud cover for both Washington and Oregon above. It should be a mostly sunny day for all with the exception of those locations we chatted about above on the Oregon and Washington coast. If you were hoping for some more heat to pair with this sunshine, I think we have a few days before we tap into that. Temperatures may hit the mid-80s on Friday before we cool for the weekend. However, signs of the upper 80s for the start of September are making their way into many weather models.