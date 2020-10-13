Just like that, here comes another atmospheric river

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gear up for another wet day as rain hits the Pacific Northwest for your Tuesday. It’s not a day you want to leave the house without a raincoat or some shoes that may fair better in the rain.

There are going to be some soggy locations by the time we get the morning going full speed. If your morning commute involves some lengthy driving, it may be slick for some locations. Morning bike ride? Grab the rain gear. This system is just going to bring in the rain for us, but if you look at the weather model below, you can see that there are areas to the north in Canada that will be looking at snow.

A view of the atmospheric river supporting this system coming in Tuesday. A very similar situation to the scenario that we had in late September. High-pressure west of California guiding that stream over the top right at the PNW with the area of low pressure around Vancouver Island. Heaviest moisture is likely for the Olympic Peninsula and the Washington and Oregon coast.

This system will also generate some breezy moments. It remains to be seen if we will have another Wind Advisory or any weather alert in the valley, but it is already anticipated for communities like The Dalles and Pendleton Tuesday afternoon and evening. A High Wind Watch will be in effect and it is possible to have sustained wind speeds of 35+ mph and gusts pushing 60 mph.

The wind gust forecast has some gusty conditions for the western edge of the Gorge by the morning Tuesday. This particular model has areas like Cascade Locks topping in the 60 mph range. I would expect a wind alert for this area if conditions pan out as the models suggest. This wind event may be similar to what we had Sunday or potentially a little stronger. It will impact a lot of locations. Plan for some isolated power outages.

This is an alternative weather model for late Tuesday morning. Also depicting a very similar scenario for Portland and areas in the Willamette Valley. The Cascades to deal with some of the strongest wind before it starts to calm down Wednesday. The wind will start stronger west of the Cascades and it will finish with some might to the east. This is about it for the week, so once we get through this, we should start to see some dry conditions with more sunshine.