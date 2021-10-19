Keep the rain jacket in the closet on Tuesday in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There are days that you need to grab that rain jacket and bring it with you in Oregon. Tuesday, you can leave that rain jacket behind as we avoid the showers for at least the day. Expect temperatures to push into the mid 60s.

Before we get to that point, it will be a chilly morning. It’s possible that a few neighborhoods start in the upper 30s. You may want a heavier jacket if you’re stepping out for a morning walk or you like to hit the dog park earlier in the day.

It is also fog season around here. Both October and November tend to be the two months that bring in the most fog for Portland (over the last 30 years). It sure looks like the most vulnerable location for fog in the morning will be farther south near Salem. We can’t rule out that fog around Tillamook and up in areas of southwest Washington, too.

As the fog or morning clouds dissipate Tuesday morning, you will have sunshine left behind. That will hold steady until the evening hours, where thin clouds will start to move in. Expect more of filtered sunshine near sunset around the northern Willamette Valley. Clouds will be a bit thicker out near the Oregon coast.

It may be a situation where that cloud deck is just far enough out there for a sunset, before it moves in. I don’t expect a 70-degree day in Portland on Tuesday. We may have a few spots that hit the upper 60s. This will be one of the warmer days that we’ve experienced this October.

You can walk through the slideshow of graphics below to help spot out the incoming rain late Tuesday night. Futurecast (a weather model projecting into the future) will show the dry conditions in the morning, which won’t change.

Now the timing of the moisture coming in for the Oregon coast is expected to reach folks as early as 8 to 9 p.m. The front end of this system is just going to be light rain. Futurecast is painting some patchy showers around Benton county and Linn county by the night. Measurable rain is not expected in Portland tonight. If you’re looking for some rain to get the yard freshened up, it’s on the way. You can spot all the moisture waiting off the Oregon coast on Tuesday night in the second futurecast graphic.