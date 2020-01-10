Keeping an eye out for potential snow next week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The new year started wet and unseasonably warm for January in Portland, but it looks like we’re in for a change starting next week.

We’ve been riding this balmy temperature wave pretty much every day and night with highs well above the normal 45 degrees and lows far from a seasonable 35 degrees. Temperatures like this are reminiscent of fall or spring. Jan. 3, we blazed a new trail breaking a previous 60-degree record and registered a new high of 62! Jan. 7 was also unusually warm, 58 degrees!

That pattern appears to be coming to an end as early as this weekend. We are eyeing an overall pattern adjustment that may drop cold arctic air from Canada straight into the PNW just in time as a system or two rolls through Oregon next week with moisture. That means, the week of Jan. 12-18 is looking increasingly colder and potentially a bit snowy.

DOES THIS INVOLVE THE WILLAMETTE VALLEY?

It is likely that areas of the Willamette Valley will be battling cold enough temperatures to support a snowy profile next week. That does include the Greater Portland Area and communities north and south all the way to Eugene.

WHAT IS THE TIMING?

Depending on where you live and which weather model is favored, snow for parts of the Willamette Valley could begin as early as Monday. It is likely that it takes a bit longer for our atmosphere to truly cool down enough, but the projection of an area of low pressure colliding with the south-central Oregon coast on Monday is showing up in the GFS weather model. This could spell snow for areas south of Portland. A second system is scheduled to arrive by midweek, which would be the larger snowfall for the Portland area according to multiple weather models. A reminder, we are nearly a week away from that outcome.

HOW ABOUT THE MOUNTAINS?

What is for certain, the mountains are going to rake in the snow this week after already collecting a respectable dose. Now is the time for our ski resorts to build up the base. You can read more about that here. This weekend, there’s a winter storm watch because we could see anywhere between 2 to 3 feet of snow for the ski resorts.

WEATHER MODEL SUPPORT?

Alright, so what are we looking for as far as forecasting snow for areas of Portland? General consistency from weather models is the first sign for success. It doesn’t have to be the fine details, just support of cold enough air and available moisture. Then it’s working out the more skillful parameters of the incoming system and answering the where, when, and how much questions. Right now weather models are leaning towards the lower 30s by midweek with a chance for lowland snow around the same time. Set in stone, surely not.

