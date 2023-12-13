PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a day of bright and blue skies, clouds and mild temperatures return to Oregon and Washington on Wednesday.

King Tides also return to the coast as high tide occurs just before noon.

Despite cloudy skies, temperatures will remain above average Wednesday afternoon. Winds will remain out of the east, but will slow to five to 10 mph throughout the day with some gusts nearing 20 mph.

Along with clouds, King Tides will make a return as high tide arrives around noon along the coast on Wednesday. Safety practices should be exercised for beachgoers as this yearly event occurs. King tides are expected to last through the end of the week.

King Tides happening during high tide through the end of the week

The next chance of rain returns on Thursday. This comes as rain accumulation will be put on hold until Thursday morning. Rain totals will near a couple of hundredths of an inch along the Willamette Valley through Thursday evening.

Rain accumulation starts Thursday with a couple of hundredths of an inch possible along the Willamette Valley

Despite rain chances later in the week, temperatures will continue to hover in the low 50s.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s mild and slightly drier weather pattern over the next week

Another round of dry weather and sunny skies arrives just in time for the weekend.