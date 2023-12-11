PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A week after Tillamook County saw its highest flood levels since 2017, the king tides are forecast to return to the Pacific Northwest on Dec. 13, bringing an increased risk of coastal flooding for the Oregon and Washington Coasts.

The Pacific Northwest was hit with a powerful atmospheric river between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6, flooding the region’s rivers and causing millions of dollars in damage to the local infrastructure. Luckily, the storm didn’t occur at the same time as a seasonal king tides, Meteorologist Noah Alviz with Portland’s National Weather Service office told KOIN 6 News, or the flooding could have been more severe.

“Absolutely, if we had the strong atmospheric river last week at the same time as the kind tides, we definitely would have had an increased chance of coastal flooding,” Alviz said.

In this Jan. 11, 2020 photo residents watch as an extreme high tide rolls in and floods parts of the harbor in Depoe Bay, Ore. during an extreme high tide that coincided with a big winter storm. Amateur scientists are whipping out their smartphones to document the effects of extreme high tides on shore lines from the United States to New Zealand, and by doing so are helping better predict what rising sea levels due to climate change will mean for coastal communities around the world. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

Local rivers will continue to die down after last week’s major storm, Alvis said. However, the most at-risk areas for coastal flooding will come close to seeing some tidal flooding this week. Tide levels in Toke Point, Wash. and Tongue Point in Astoria are both forecast to come within a foot of tidal flooding levels between Dec. 13 and 15.

“It is getting close to where we could have concerns for coastal flooding but it’s marginal right now considering the next [storm] system we have coming Wednesday and Thursday is not very robust,” Alviz said.

King tides, which are the highest tides of the year, annually swamp the Pacific Northwest coastline on varying dates between November and February. Regions of the West Coast with the greatest risk of coastal flooding include Friday Harbor, Wash., Port Angeles, Wash., Toke Point, Wash., South Beach, Ore. and Humboldt Bay, Calif.

Oregon’s 2023-2024 forecasted king tide dates: