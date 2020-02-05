King tides return this weekend on Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It was about one month ago when the “King Tides” crashed into the Oregon coast, and we’re expecting another visit to come this weekend from Feb. 8-10.

You may remember that king tides are essentially more dramatic high tides that occur because of the connection of being closer to the moon.

To be more specific, king tides occur about twice a year in coastal areas worldwide when the sun and moon align to enhance the gravitational pull that produces normal, daily tides. These super-high tides came into sharp focus in January, when one arrived in Oregon on the same day as a major winter storm, creating 15-20 foot (4.6-6.1 meter) waves. You can follow the forecast for the tides along the Oregon coast here.

It’s possible the water may become 15-20 foot waves once again by Saturday morning and midday times.

This is the time to make sure you talk to your family and friends about safety at the coast if you are planning to make a trip to capture the moment, after a Portland family tragically lost two children during the king tides in January.

This will be the last king tide event for the year; however, that doesn’t mean we won’t have some aggressive waves at times to wrap up the winter.

The forecast on Saturday will bring some rainy conditions and some strong wind pushing around 40 to 50 mph near Tillamook or Astoria.

