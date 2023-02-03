PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the eighth year in a row, KOIN 6 News’ weather forecasts have been named “most accurate” in the Portland area market, according to WeatheRate.

Leading KOIN’s “Most Accurate in Portland” weather team is Natasha Stenbock. Stenbock is joined by Kelley Bayern, who forecasts for KOIN and Portland’s CW’s AM shows, and newcomer Josh Cozart, who joined the weather team on air in January 2023. The team is rounded out with appearances from Steve Pierce, Mary Loos and Sally Showman.

“Knowing the constantly changing weather conditions in the Pacific Northwest is of utmost importance to local residents who rely on local news outlets to plan their days to keep their families safe,” Tom Keeler, Vice President and General Manager of KOIN 6 News and Portland’s CW, said in a statement. “I am proud of the KOIN 6 Weather Team, led by Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock, for retaining its designation by WeatheRate as Portland’s ‘Most Accurate’ for an unprecedented eighth year in a row. Viewers across our coverage area can count on KOIN 6 News to deliver accurate and timely weather information to make the necessary decisions on how best to plan one’s day.”

“We know how much our viewers count on an accurate, detailed forecast and we’re proud to deliver them Portland’s most accurate forecast year in, year out,” Rich Kurz, KOIN 6’s News Director, said in a statement.