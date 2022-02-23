PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s music to our ears in the Pacific Northwest (PNW) when we hear La Niña and winter. Well, it sure seems like we are going to continue the music for spring.

This may mean an active polar jet that can keep the moisture coming in and the mountain snow coming down into March. This would be beneficial for our snowpack, but also the spring season when we need that snow for water. There is a 77% chance for the La Niña pattern to continue, before leaning towards an ENSO-Neutral outcome by May. La Niña is the sea surface temperatures that are below average across the equator region in the Pacific.

That may mean more clouds and rain for Portland once March moves in.

Right now, we have a healthy snowpack in the northern Cascades.

Mt. Hood Meadows is holding on to over 100 inches of snow with temperatures in the teens. We are experiencing a perfect setup for cold air right now in the PNW. Cold air is moving through the Columbia Basin from a deep trough to the east.

We are not collecting any moisture, which isn’t an exact representation of a La Niña disturbance, but we are keeping conditions cold to allow for the snow to stay put. Now is a good time to get a jolt of winter fun with winter temperatures.

Although we have a picture perfect view in the northern Cascades, we are hoping for more snow to reach the other basins in Oregon.

Continuing a La Niña pattern should favor more snow for the PNW in general, which could give a boost to the other locations in the state. The Snow Water Equivalent (SWE), even with a large gap of dry conditions in February, is still holding firm for the Hood, Sandy, and Lower Deschutes. There are signs of more moisture moving in early March, focusing more on the southern section of Oregon.

If the long-range plays out as weather models are suggesting, we may be able to help out some of the basins to the south.

Notice in the weather pattern graphic that by early March we have a southwest to northeast orientation of the jet stream. This looks to target some of our convergence and developing showers right into Washington and Oregon. This isn’t exactly the type of pattern that forms from a La Niña season, but the more moisture we can get the better. The Pacific jet will help us out in this situation, but overall, we are looking for more of a northwest flow coming out of the Gulf of Alaska.

You will have to use your eagle eye for the final graphic. Our snow season is still in full force, although nearing the end. We have 37 days until we hit our peak, which is April 1. The black line is our current season for the Hood, Sandy, Lower Deschutes basin that we were looking at above. From that point on we start the melting process, which bottoms out in July (1991-2020 average). We had a very quick jump from December to early January. That steep climb was exactly what we needed. It’s possible that we can continue to climb above that average that is highlighted by that faint green line.

We will track the long-range through our Spring to see how the La Niña extension plays out for the PNW.