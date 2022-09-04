PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be just about perfect in the Willamette Valley.

We will wake up between two weak systems and some great weather. We ditch the morning clouds Sunday, bringing a bright start to the day. We will bring back another wave of clouds, though, by Sunday late afternoon into the evening. It will be a steady shield of cover — this will be a passing batch of clouds.

Temperatures will start in the upper 50s to lower 60s Sunday morning. We work back to the lower 80s by afternoon. A weak upper-level disturbance will help drop some rain drops for the Oregon coast around mid-day. That ripple of energy will try to bring a few drops here in the Portland metro area, too, but it more than likely will not provide any rain.

There may be more of a wildfire smoke haze for those of you in Central Oregon. You may have to limit some of your time outside if you’re sensitive to the particulates around. Some locations dropped the air quality down to unhealthy (Bend area).

A reminder that it is going to remain very dry and we need to be careful this holiday weekend if you’re out and about.