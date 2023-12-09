PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Soaking rain returns with Portland’s next atmospheric river just a day after the previous one pulled out of the Pacific Northwest.

Excessive rain this weekend will keep the flooding threat and landslide chances elevated. Inches of rain are expected Saturday from the coast to the Cascades. Temperatures will remain near average in the mid to upper 40s as rain ramps up during the afternoon.

The first few drops of rain will start to fall in the Willamette Valley just before sunrise. The rain isn’t expected to clear until Monday.

It’s the rainy conditions that could cause a few isolated landslides after the record-breaking rain that parts of the Pacific Northwest have seen during this first week of December.

Temperatures will begin to warm over the weekend and will continue to sit above average into the start of next week.

These mild temperatures are a nice trade-off for the rainy weather. Portland has the chance to see sunshine as early as Tuesday with temperatures sitting above average for the beginning of December.