Feels like summer on the last day of spring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a warm start to the morning relatively speaking. Upper 50s to low 60s this morning and mostly clear. Clouds will be increasing with each passing hour today. We will certainly be warmer this afternoon. Temps will reach the mid-80s with dew points near 60. That’s a recipe for crazy hair.

The chance for rain begins tonight along the for northern OR coastline and WA coast. Then we’re likely to see a trickle in of rain early Saturday morning and should be dry by Sunday noon. Daytime highs will run from the low to mid-70s. We’re not expecting a lot of rain for the valley, perhaps a tenth of an inch from Saturday morning to Sunday morning.

This is a time lapse from Thursday night looking over the Columbia River in Kalama, WA.

Did you know your car can heat up quickly, even when it’s just 80 outside

Here’s why your home thermometer on the deck is giving you a higher reading than the actual temperature

River temperatures as of Friday

Here’s the latest from your drought monitor









The last 3 weekends have been wet and we’re going to continue that trend this weekend

Did you see those unusual clouds Thursday? We had a variety of special shimmering clouds yesterday. Also, ’tis the season for noctilucent clouds. Normally you need to be further north, as far as Vancouver BC, to see these clouds but if the temp in the mesosphere is just right, then lucky you. Keep your eyes on the sky during those predawn and post sunset hours for noctilucent clouds. We’re approaching the new moon phase so that will help eliminate light interference. The clouds pictured below are not noctilucent, rather these are associated with ice crystals at 20,000 feet and higher

Learn more about noctilucent clouds and other mesmerizing weather optics right here. I have arranged a list of reliable sources for you.

Mesosphere

Cloud Appreciation Society

Cloud iridescence

Circumhorizon arc

NLC hunters