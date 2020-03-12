Last dry day before a wet, frigid weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This morning, temperatures drop into that near-freezing range. We’re fairly dry so fog formation will be limited. Expecting partly cloudy skies today with temperatures just below normal in the low 50’s in the valley. By Friday, we start seeing evidence of January making a comeback.

With a light northerly breeze, we limit fog development in the morning. Overall light jacket weather on our last dry day.

March is really a month of transition so we may see extremes from very cold to hot. Our warmest temperature on record for the month of March at PDX is 80 degrees (1947), and as cold as 19 degrees (1989).

Take a look at the forecast temperatures this week and how that compares to our average daytime high of 56 degrees. You can see a dip Friday through Sunday.

The chance of rain increases Friday not only for Portland but the entire Pacific Northwest.

Then we introduce colder air Friday night which will bring snow closer to lower elevations. We may see snow fall over the gorge and metro and across SW Washington. However, it appears this will be tough to accumulate until you climb into the hills around 1,000 feet.