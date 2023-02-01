PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday marks the week’s last night of freezing temperatures for the Portland area.

After a stretch of unseasonably frigid weather, KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that rain and warmer temperatures are forecast for the second half of the week.

“A warmer trend is ahead as temps gradually bump to either side of 50 degrees tomorrow through the weekend,” Bayern said. “We’re dry Thursday but expect rain showers to arrive within a low system by Friday afternoon. We’ll get a nice dousing of snowfall on Mt. Hood this weekend as well.”

Temperatures are trending warmer for the second half of the week in Portland. (KOIN)

Partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Friday’s rainy weather is predicted to persist into next week with highs in the high 40s and low 50s.

Several inches of snow will be possible on Mount Hood Saturday. Heavier mountain snow is expected on Sunday.