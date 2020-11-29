Last November weekend holds fog and afternoon sun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Tuesday brings in the new month so we are on our last weekend of November. After a day spent under the clouds for many in the Willamette Valley, we should have some sunshine on Sunday. Before it clears up, be ready for some patchy morning fog. Fog likely the thickest in the southern or central Willamette Valley. Low clouds will start the day for most, it should not last all day like Saturday. Hopefully we have a nice window of sunshine because clouds increase through the evening and late hours before our next system arrives.

Here is an idea of your early morning hours and the visibility that may be limited. Weather models are painting a gap over areas of Portland and the west edge of the Gorge. It’s likely the wind will be more calm to the south and the night sky will clear enough for those temps to drop to lead to fog. Clouds around Portland may be enough to prevent the temperatures from cooling as much as those to the south leading to less fog. If you’re traveling this morning, just be ready for some patchy fog where visibility may be an issue.

Now we don’t have any rain in the forecast on Sunday. The afternoon should be plenty dry because of high pressure filling in. That comes to a conclusion by midnight Monday for folks who live in communities up and down the coast. Clouds thicken up late and then a front moves in overnight Sunday. Notice in the futurecast graphic below, how that rain is pretty close to areas like Astoria by 11 PM. It’s possible we start to see some showers around the coast by the 11 PM show tonight. The heaviest of the rain will occur through the night hours and then it becomes more showery Monday morning.

There isn’t much rain in the forecast to finish the month, so this system moving in late Sunday into Monday may just be it for November. The PDX rain chance graphic is clocking in a dry stretch from Tuesday through next weekend. If you were hoping for some dry days, it looks like we may get some.