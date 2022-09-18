PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As our final weekend of summer drifts, the weather will at least be pretty nice.

What do we have going on right now? Well, an elongated trough continues to drop south Sunday, which will fall out of our region for a period of time in the afternoon. This will allow for fewer clouds after mid-day and warmer temperatures. Expect the morning to still be cool with a morning lower in the mid 50s. We then jump to the upper 70s by the afternoon around Portland.

There may be a few isolated morning showers holding on to the circulation of the low pressure to the south, but most will be dry after sunrise. We have a warmer offshore wind on Monday and Tuesday. This will return our temperatures to the 80s for two days.

That disturbance that falls south Sunday will then return north Tuesday through Thursday. This will bring in a chance for showers midweek. Temperatures also cooler as that core of cool air tracks northeast.

Autumn begins in Portland on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 6:03 p.m. PDT

Swipe through the slideshow below to see the temperatures in your neighborhood.